34-year-old man killed after getting trapped under fallen tree

MORROW COUNTY, OR - On November 3 at 11:02 a.m., the Morrow County Communications Center received a 911 call advising that the caller was in the mountains and a tree fell on a 34-year-old male. The male was unresponsive and not breathing. They were in a heavily wooded area with downfall and a couple inches of snow. The caller hiked up a ridge to get cell service to call 911.

Before responding units arrived on scene, the original caller called back saying that the person had passed away.

Morrow County Sheriff's Office, Heppner Ambulance, Heppner Rural Fire Department, and U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement all responded to the scene to assist.

The victim's name is being held pending notification of next of kin.

"A Hillsboro man lost his life today in the mountains above Heppner," said Melissa A. Ross, administrative lieutenant and PIO for the Morrow County Sheriff's Office. "He was in our area to hunt and enjoy the mountains and the camaraderie of his friends. The Morrow County Sheriff's Office and our communities would like to extend our sincerest condolences to his family and friends for the loss of their loved one."