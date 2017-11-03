Ellensburg PD opens investigation on body found; boyfriend arrested for 2nd degree murder

11-03-17

ELLENSBURG, WA - The Ellensburg Police Department has opened an investigation into the death of a female victim that was discovered alongside the roadway of SR 821 on October 28, 2017 that had been reported to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, November 1, information was developed that led investigators to believe the victim may be a resident of Ellensburg. It was also believed the death likely did not occur where the body was located.

The victim’s body was transported to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office for a scheduled autopsy, which took place on Thursday, November 2. The Medical Examiner confirmed the victim’s identity to be 44-year-old Ellensburg resident Amy L. Bayley.

Based on the preliminary results of the autopsy Ellensburg Police Detectives served a search warrant at Bayley’s Ellensburg residence this morning, with the assistance of the Washington State Crime Lab.

Bayley lived at this residence with her boyfriend, 47-year-old David J. Heneghen. Based on information and evidence collected thus far, detectives placed Heneghen under arrest and booked him into the Kittitas County Corrections Center on the recommended charge of 2nd Degree Murder-Domestic Violence.