Richland business gets new virtual receptionist

RICHLAND, WA - A printing company in Richland is introducing a unique receptionist that helps customers virtually, making it easier for businesses across the world.

Abadan has paved the way for businesses who are struggling to find a receptionist, and it's all thanks to ALICE.

"ALICE is a virtual receptionist, and what it is, it's kind of like an entry point into a business when you're coming into a lobby or into a building," explained Tyler Best, president of Abadan.

ALICE, which stands for "A Live Interactive Customer Experience," is a flat-screen kiosk, desktop, or computer, allowing customers to connect with employees.

All it takes is a simple touch, then you can select the company you're visiting, the department, and even the person you want to contact. In a matter of seconds, the call is transferred.

ALICE also functions as a security device.

"You can turn on the camera and the receptionist can see the front of the building," Best said, "So you can have multiple cameras and things like that you can see more higher security and things like that."

And in case that wasn't enough...

"You can also set it up to print out security badges for people to be able to check in that way, so places or buildings that have high security."

The program and software itself vary in prices.