Former WSU linebacker accused of killing wife - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Former WSU linebacker accused of killing wife

Posted: Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (AP) - Utah authorities say a former Washington State football player is suspected of killing his wife.
  
Prosecutors said in a news release Friday that Anthony D. McClanahan has been arrested but not yet charged in the death of Keri "KC" McClanahan. She was found Thursday in a Park City hotel with knife wounds to her throat.
  
Anthony McClanahan was charged Friday with child kidnapping. Authorities say the 46-year-old took his 8-year-old son from an Arizona school on Oct. 3 without the mother's permission, then traveled through Nevada and Utah.
  
He was apprehended in Utah on Oct. 12 and gave his son back. He bonded out of jail a week later.
  
McClanahan is being held without bail, and it's unknown if he has an attorney.
  
He was a linebacker at Washington State from 1991-1993.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures