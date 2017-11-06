One person hospitalized after car vs pedestrian accident - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

RICHLAND, WA.-- One man is in the hospital after being hit by a car around 6:45 PM on Sunday. 

Richland officers say the man was walking on Columbia Park Trail when he was hit by an oncoming car. At this point his condition is unknown. Officers blocked off the road completely while they assessed the scene. We will update this story with more details as we get them. 

