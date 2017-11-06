Crash involving hazardous material closes I-84

MEACHAM, OR - Both directions of Interstate 84 are closed because of a crash involving hazardous materials. The accident is in the eastbound lanes at milepost 233 near Meacham, but the material is in the Westbound lanes too.

The Oregon Department of Transportation closed the road between Exit 216, six miles east of Pendleton to Exit 302 near Baker City. The road is closed at Baker City because there isn't room for the trucks to park in La Grande.

A Haz-mat team is on the scene working to clean it up and will tell ODOT when the road can reopen. There's no word on how long it will take.

The icy roads are also causing other crashes in the area.