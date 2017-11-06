Suspect arrested in connection to residential burglary

KENNEWICK, WA - A man is in police custody in connection to a residential burglary over the weekend. Someone reported a suspicious car in an apartment complex on the 3300 Block of W. 9th Avenue Sunday night.

Officers say the car had been stolen from Kennewick on Saturday. Police contacted Michael Cothren in the drivers seat and arrested him.

Officers also found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine.

This is an ongoing investigation.