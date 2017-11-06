Man in critical condition after getting hit by car on Columbia Park Trail

RICHLAND, WA - The Benton County Sheriff's Office is still trying to figure out what 27-year-old Justin Dean Poteet was doing walking in the middle of Columbia Park Trail.

The driver will likely not face any charges, because according to law enforcement he did everything he was supposed to do after the crash.

Dispatch got a call about 6:30 last night from someone concerned that a man walking in the middle of Columbia Park Trail near Allenwhite Drive could get hit by a car.

About a minute later, they got another call that he had been hit, by a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup truck.

The driver remained on scene, cooperating with police.

The victim - 27-year-old Justin Dean Poteet - was taken to Kadlec with head trauma. Staff at Kadlec say he is still listed in critical condition.

