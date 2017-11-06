Yakima Neighborhood Health helping anyone with healthcare questi - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Yakima Neighborhood Health helping anyone with healthcare questions

YAKIMA, WA - Healthcare enrollment started last week, and a lot of people are seeing some changes. 

This coming year, there are five plans available for Washington Apple Health (Medicaid). The average costs for insurance premiums vary from plan to plan, but most have gone up 24 to 33 percent. Then there are also 2 Qualified Health Plans available in Yakima County.

Open enrollment for Qualified Health Plans is through January 15th, whereas Medicaid is year-round.

If you're confused at all, Yakima Neighborhood Health has people ready to help.

"We do help our community break down those changes that we are going to see next year," said Sandra Velasquez, a HealthPlanFinder coordinator with Yakima Neighborhood Health.

Another big change you may see is with cautionary reductions. That means people won't be getting help with their co-pays and co-insurance.

Velasquez says everyone should double-check to make sure their new insurance is accepted wherever their provider is. Many of their previous providers may not accept the same plan that they had in 2017.

Again, Yakima Neighborhood Health is willing to answer any questions. They are open for both Qualified and Medicaid plans Monday through Friday, 8:30 - 5:00 with extended hours until 6:30 Wednesday through Friday. They are also open Saturdays from 8:30 - 5:00 until December 15th for help with either Qualified Plans or Medicaid.

