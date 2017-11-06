Commercial vehicle jackknife closes I-84 for 90 minutes

HOOD RIVER, OR - On November 6, 2017 at approximately 9:27 a.m., OSP responded to a single vehicle crash blocking the westbound lanes of I 84 near milepost 64 westbound in Hood River, Oregon.

Preliminary investigation revealed a blue 1999 Volvo Conventional Truck hauling a manufactured home was traveling westbound when it's operator, Michael Cannon (36) of Hermiston, Oregon was exiting the freeway. For an unknown reason, the vehicle veered to the left, entering the unpaved portion of the shoulder, striking the exit 63 sign and 2 fog markers. The vehicle came to rest blocking the westbound lanes of travel. The operator was transported to Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital by ambulance for treatment of minor injuries.

The roadway was blocked for nearly 90 minutes while tow trucks removed the vehicle combination. Oregon Department of Transportation assisted at the scene by diverting traffic off the exit and back onto I 84 westbound. The crash remains under investigation.