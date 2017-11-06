Free holiday tree permits available to 4th graders with an Every Kid pass

WENATCHEE, WA - The U.S. Forest Service is excited to announce that all fourth graders are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit through the national Every Kid in a Park initiative. Fourth graders can enjoy a family adventure searching for a Christmas tree in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.

Christmas tree permits are available at all Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest ranger district offices and headquarters office during regular business hours. Most of these offices are open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 with the exception of the Cle Elum Ranger Station which closes at 4 p.m. Permits are also available for sale for $5 each to the general public, with a limit of two permits per family; permits are not refundable.

In order for fourth graders to receive a free tree permit they must present a valid paper voucher printed from the Every Kid in a Park website.

Step 1: Visit www.everykidinapark.gov and follow instructions to obtain the paper voucher.

Step 2: Print out the paper voucher.

Step 3: Bring the paper voucher to a National Forest office to claim the free permit. The fourth grader must be present to receive a free Christmas tree permit tag.

When at a trailhead requiring a fee, the Every Kid in a Park pass or the Northwest Forest Pass will need to be displayed on the vehicle dashboard. Do not park at a Sno-Park unless a valid Washington State Sno-Park permit is displayed in the vehicle.

The Every Kid in a Park initiative is a national effort to encourage children to visit national parks, forests and public lands. As part of the initiative, all fourth graders in the country can obtain a paper pass for free entry into all federal lands and waters by visiting the Every Kid in a Park website at www.everykidinapark.gov .

For more information about the Every Kid in a Park initiative, please contact any Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest office or go to www.everykidinapark.gov .