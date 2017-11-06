Expect delays, lane closures, flaggers for pavement patching on U.S. 730 near Umatilla

UMATILLA, OR - ODOT’s contractor Roy Houck Construction will be performing pavement patching along U.S. 730 near Umatilla Thursday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Travelers can expect delays up to twenty minutes at times, with flagger controlling traffic in the project area between the Port of Umatilla and junction with U.S. 395. The U.S. 730 intersections at Interstate 82 and at U.S. 395 will also be under flagger control when crews are in those areas. The work is expected to be completed Thursday afternoon.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and drive with extra caution through the work zone, and to obey flaggers directing traffic. Traffic fines are double the amount in all work zones.

Highway construction work along U.S 730 in this area was scheduled to be completed before the winter season, but is now delayed until next year. The area receiving the pavement patching will help protect the unfinished work and create a smoother surface over the winter months.