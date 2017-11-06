Daylight saving time and sleep schedules

SEATTLE, WA - The start and end of daylight saving time can make you feel jet-lagged.

With the switch to Standard Time on Sunday, we all gained an hour of sleep. But what does it mean for your sleep schedule?

"You're basically changing time zones," said Dr. Vishesh Kapur of the UW Medicine Sleep Center. "Being in a different time zone than your biological clock, than your body is bad for your body. It may affect your body in ways besides how alert you feel. Your internal clock has to start to match the new times. Usually it will take two or three days for your clock to adjust."