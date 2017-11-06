22-year-old victim remains unidentified after fatal shooting in Selah

SELAH, WA - A 22-year-old man has died after he was shot Sunday afternoon in the small city of Selah, just north of Yakima.

Selah Police are not releasing much information about the shooting at this time.

It was just after 3:00 p.m. at a home near 5th Street and Speyers Road. According to investigators, the victim was found with a single gunshot wound to the head. He was rushed to Yakima Regional Medical Center, but passed away at the hospital. It's unclear at this point whether the man died yesterday or sometime today.

