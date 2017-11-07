Yakama Nation files lawsuit over reservation boundaries - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Yakama Nation files lawsuit over reservation boundaries

Posted: Updated:

YAKAMA NATION, WA - The Yakama Nation has filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court against Klickitat County in an ongoing dispute over whether 95,000 acres in the area is within reservation boundaries.
  
The lawsuit was filed Friday concerning the arrest and conviction of a tribal member that happened about 30 miles northwest of Goldendale, which the tribe says is within the reservation.
  
Arguing that the area is on the reservation, the tribe is seeking an injunction against the county, preventing its authorities from arresting and prosecuting tribal members there.
  
The county previously sued the U.S. Department of Interior in federal court asking for a boundary determination after the tribe over a year ago had much of its criminal and civil authority over tribal members on the reservation restored by the state and federal government.
  
A federal judge dismissed that case.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>

  • Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:47 PM EDT2018-03-22 21:47:03 GMT

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

  • Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:40:53 GMT

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

  • Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:33 PM EDT2018-03-20 18:33:51 GMT

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>
    •   