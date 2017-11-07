Yakama Nation files lawsuit over reservation boundaries

YAKAMA NATION, WA - The Yakama Nation has filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court against Klickitat County in an ongoing dispute over whether 95,000 acres in the area is within reservation boundaries.



The lawsuit was filed Friday concerning the arrest and conviction of a tribal member that happened about 30 miles northwest of Goldendale, which the tribe says is within the reservation.



Arguing that the area is on the reservation, the tribe is seeking an injunction against the county, preventing its authorities from arresting and prosecuting tribal members there.



The county previously sued the U.S. Department of Interior in federal court asking for a boundary determination after the tribe over a year ago had much of its criminal and civil authority over tribal members on the reservation restored by the state and federal government.



A federal judge dismissed that case.