Early morning fire destroys garage in Finley

FINLEY, WA - Investigators are trying to figure out what started a garage fire on a private road off Haney Road in Finley around 2:00 Tuesday morning. Responding units found the garage fully engulfed when they got there.

The owner tells NBC Right Now they heard popping coming from the garage late last night but didn't see anything. They woke up to neighbors telling them about the flames.

Crews say the garage is a total loss and the flames destroyed two cars. Luckily no one got hurt.

The cause is under investigation.