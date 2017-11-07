Two bodies found confirmed to be runaway 15-year-old and 23-year-old

11-10-17 UPDATE:

PORTLAND, OR - The Oregon State Medical Examiner has determined that the two people found deceased in Forest Park on Wednesday were 15-year-old Annieka Vaughn and 23-year-old Zachary Peterson.

Each died of a gunshot wound and the Medical Examiner determined that Vaughn was a victim of homicide and Peterson died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Based on the investigation, detectives believe that Peterson killed Vaughn, then killed himself.

There will be no further updates on this investigation from the Portland Police Bureau. Any media inquiries should be directed to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

11-8-17 UPDATE:

PORTLAND, OR (AP) - Police searching for a 15-year-old runaway girl found two bodies in a forested park in Portland but can't confirm the identities of the bodies until autopsies are completed.

Authorities say 15-year-old Annieka Vaughan ran away with 23-year-old Zachary Petersen on October 30th.

Petersen, of Pasco, Washington, was believed to be armed and suicidal.

Petersen's truck was found in a gravel lot in Forest Park on Monday and Annieka's backpack was inside.

Sgt. Chris Burley with the Portland Police Bureau says police have informed the families of the discovery in case the bodies turn out to be their loved ones.

The bodies were 80 feet off a trail that's a 10-minute walk from the truck.

Autopsies could take several days because of a backlog of cases at the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office.

11-7-17 ORIGINAL STORY:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR - Washington County Sheriff's Deputies have found the truck belonging to a 23-year-old suspect in a sex abuse case out of Benton County. A witness called police after seeing Zachary Petersen's truck in a gravel parking lot in Northwest Portland Monday morning.

Officers say they found 15-year-old Annieka Vaughan's backpack inside. Investigators towed the truck for evidence processing.

Vaughn has been missing since last Monday, Oct. 30th when she ran away from her home in Aloha, OR. Detectives think she is with Petersen, who's from Pasco. Detectives say Peterson is the suspect of a sexual abuse investigation being done by the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Annieka is the alleged victim in that case.

Petersen also went missing that same day. Before he disappeared, he called the crisis line. Police think he is suicidal and could have a gun.

Annieka is described as 5'9" tall, 150 pounds, with brown shoulder length hair and brown eyes. Mr. Petersen is described as 5'10" tall, 150 pounds, with buzzed brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call WCSO at (503) 629-0111.