Data trends continue to rise in Othello

OTHELLO, WA - For the second year in a row, Wahitis Elementary School in Othello School District has been named a School of Distinction by the Center for Educational Effectiveness (CEE). Wahitis is receiving this award for sustained improvement in English Language Arts and Math over a five-year period.

Now in its 11th year, the School of Distinction Awards celebrate the passion, work, and commitment of Washington's schools. The hard work of the staff and students at Wahitis is reflected in the continued improvement of its statewide performance. During this five-year period of growth, Wahitis was under the leadership of Justin Johnson, who currently serves as the District's Director of Data and Innovation.

Othello Superintendent, Dr. Kenneth Hurst, states, "We would like to congratulate Justin, the teaching and support staff of Wahitis, parents, students and all others involved for their continued strides toward educational excellence."

An assembly will be held at Wahitis Elementary School on Monday, November 20th at 6 PM in celebration of the school's achievement. During this ceremony, students and staff will be presented with a 2017 School of Distinction banner from CEE to display in the school.

For more information, contact OSD Communications Director, Molly Curtiss, at 509.544.5787 or mcurtiss@esd123.org.

