5-year-old survives Texas church shooting after being shot five times

SAN ANTONIO, TX - A young boy was shot five times in Sunday's shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, and now he's fighting for his life. Ryland Ward is among the youngest victims of the shooting. He was shot once in the elbow, twice in the stomach and twice in the leg.

Now his family members are doing what they can to help pay for Ryland's medical bills.

"Right now he is in critical condition on a breathing tube," Ryland's mother's cousin, Heather Bradley, wrote on an online fundraising page. Bradley says Ryland is, "looking to make it" but that it's "going to be a long journey."

His stepmother and two sisters weren't so lucky. All three of them were killed in the shooting according to the Dallas Morning News.

Ryland is being treated at a San Antonio and has already undergone surgery according to The Daily Beast.

So far the online fundraiser has raised nearly $40,000 of its $100,000 goal.