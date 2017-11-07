Trios Health receives Joint Commission reaccreditation for two Kennewick hospitals, home health services

KENNEWICK, WA – Trios Health has received notification from the Joint Commission that both of its hospitals—Trios Southridge Hospital and Trios Women’s & Children’s Hospital—and its Home Health Care service line are reaccredited, effective July 14, 2017, for maintaining the highest standards of quality and safety. The accreditation, marked by The Gold Seal of Approval®, is awarded for three years.

The Joint Commission completed a comprehensive system-wide survey in mid-July with a follow-up visit the week of August 21. Hospital officials were notified that both facilities and Home Health Care met or exceeded the exacting criteria of performance in hospital quality and safety.

The survey process involved four continuous days of physical inspections, staff and patient interviews, document reviews, and facility tours for life safety issues by a team of five surveyors (physician, nurse, home health nurse, ambulatory care specialist, and life-safety engineer) and a team leader. The group performed dozens of random “patient tracers,” a complete review of a patient record of care throughout the hospital; the surveyors also performed “system tracers” to review medicine management, infection control, and the environment of care.

“As our financial challenges have unfolded during 2017, one might have thought our patient care and quality may suffer,” said Craig Cudworth, chief executive officer. “An undisputable truth is that we are still here providing exceptional medical services with unwavering focus on our patients. The Joint Commission surveyors, who acknowledged the stress of our financial pressures, commended us outright for keeping our focus on what’s most important: our patients.” Quality and safety checks are a constant part of hospital operations. The Joint Commission completes a survey every three years.

Founded in 1951, The Joint Commission evaluates and accredits more than 20,500 health care organizations and programs in the United States. An independent, not-for-profit organization, The Joint Commission is the nation's oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care. To earn and maintain The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval™, an organization undergoes an on-site survey by a Joint Commission survey team at least every three years.

Trios Health is the Kennewick Public Hospital District’s system of care serving the greater Tri-Cities. The District operates two hospitals to accommodate the area’s fast-growing population: Trios Women’s and Children’s Hospital at its downtown Kennewick location and Trios Southridge Hospital, a state-of-the-art hospital, which opened July 15, 2014. Trios Medical Group, comprised of nearly 100 employed physicians and providers, serves as the core of a growing medical staff network of 325+ providers throughout the Tri-Cities and includes practices and services at eight Care Centers and one Urgent Care Center. Trios Foundation enhances patient care through fundraising that enables new programs and services, and brings new equipment to Trios Health.

