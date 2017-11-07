February 2018 Special Election Results - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

February 2018 Special Election Results

Posted: Updated:

NBC RIGHT NOW - For continuous statewide and county election results, you can click on these specific links.

WASHINGTON

STATEWIDE: http://results.vote.wa.gov/results/current/default.htm

COUNTIES:

Kittitas County

Yakima County

Klickitat County

Benton County

Franklin County

Columbia County

Walla Walla County

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures