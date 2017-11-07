Credit card theft case in Franklin County - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA - Do you recognize this woman?

Deputies say she's a person of interest in a credit card theft case in Franklin County. She has dark hair and was last seen wearing a black zip-up jacket with light colored pants.

Deputies say they're also looking for the truck in the video, and a man who may also be involved.

If you know anything, call Franklin County Sheriff's Deputies at (509) 545-3510.

