Two suffer non-life threatening injuries after drive by shooting in Toppenish

TOPPENISH, WA - At approximately 1:21 pm, Toppenish Police Department officers responded to the intersection of Rentschler Lane and Guyette Lane in reference to a possible drive by shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located two victims, one a 32-year-old Native American male and the other a 30-year-old Native American male. Both had been shot multiple times, by the occupants of a dark red or maroon passenger car. The suspect vehicle also has dark tinted windows, a black bar on the hood and a fin on the trunk.

Both victims were conscious and alert and were treated by medics before being transported to local hospitals. Both of the victims' wounds appear to be non-life threatening.

One of the victims is a documented gang member, but at this time it is unclear if the victims’ relationship to the suspects.

The Toppenish Police Department is working in parallel with the FBI and Yakama Nation Tribal Police to investigate this case. Anyone with any information on this case is encouraged to call the Toppenish Police Department at (509)865-4355.