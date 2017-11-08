Pasco woman missing in Seattle is found and reunited with family

11-8-17 UPDATE:

SEATTLE, WA - The Pasco woman who went missing in Seattle has now been found and reunited with family members.

The woman's sister commented on Seattle PD's Twitter post, saying she had found Rebecca Amoureux in SODO (south downtown Seattle) being helped by a nice homeless man who recognized her from a flyer and called the sister.

We will post more information as it develops.

--------------------------------------

SEATTLE, WA - Police are looking for a Pasco woman who may be in danger in Seattle. Officers posted a picture of 22-year-old Rebecca Amoureux on Twitter Tuesday morning.

They say she was last seen November 1st in downtown Seattle, she doesn't know the area and officers think she could be in crisis.

If you have any idea where she could be call 911.

This is a developing story.