Pasco Police find threats not credible

PASCO, WA - Pasco Police say everyone is safe after reports of a threat Tuesday night. Pasco Police notified the District around 5:00 p.m.

Officers responded and investigated the threat. They identified the person responsible and determined it not to be credible. Classes and activities will go on as scheduled. There will be extra police and staff around campus, but there is no threat to anyone.

Pasco Police tell us this is a good reminder to be aware of what you say.