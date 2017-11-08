Man arrested after making threats at apartments in Prosser

PROSSER, WA - A 28-year-old man is facing harassment charges after making threats at the Canyon Drive Apartments off Anna Street in Prosser.

Prosser Police say Zachary Latham threatened to shoot a neighbor in the head. When police got there, Latham refused to come out and told officers to get a warrant. Not long after, Latham's 37-year-old girlfriend told police Latham was intoxicated and had threatened to kill her before they got there.

Benton County Sheriff's Deputies and SWAT responded to help. They called him and told him to come out, but he refused. Eventually police got a warrant and took him into custody without incident.

He's now being held in the Benton County Jail for felony harassment.