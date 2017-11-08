Vista Elementary Lego League takes on brown water challenge

KENNEWICK, WA - A group of local students researched and found a solution to a problem that happened at their own school just over a month ago, and now they're taking the project to a regional competition.

It all started on September 26th at Vista Elementary when the Kennewick Water District was working on something down the street and stirred up a sediment in the water...on the exact same day that the Lego Robotics Team had to pick a project topic for their hydrodynamics challenge. So, the topic choice became a no-brainer.

The students contacted the water district and got the information as to why the brown water got into the school's water system, which they demonstrated yesterday in a skit they created as part of their competition next month.

And then they researched what to do in case it happens to you.

"If they see brown water, they should turn on all their faucets and let them run for a couple minutes, around 15, and they should flush all their toilets multiple times so it flushes it out of the system," explained Halle Lewis, a 4th grader at Vista Elementary.

Right now, the team is working on their presentation for the project, and they will compete on December 2nd at Chief Joseph Middle School in the first Lego League Central Tri-Cities Hydrodynamics Qualifying Tournament, where they'll present the finished project.