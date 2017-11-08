Kennewick Police warn about phone scam impersonating police department

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police are warning the public about an old IRS Phone Scam that includes mention of Kennewick Police.

A Kennewick resident reported Tuesday receiving a call from a male, speaking in broken English with a heavy Asian accent, who identified himself as calling on behalf of the IRS. The caller advised they owed back taxes and needed to make a payment by credit or debit card over the phone. The call appeared to originate from a 360 area code. The local resident refused to cooperate with the caller believing it was a scam. The scammer did however have the local resident's social security number and address.

When the caller refused to cooperate he then threatened him stating that he would then have to deal with the Kennewick Police Department who would be there in about 20 minutes to arrest him on a warrant. He terminated the call and a few minutes later received a call which on his caller ID stated was from Kennewick Police and appeared to originate from (509) 585-4208. That number is the Business Office line to Kennewick Police.

When he answered the phone it sounded like the previous caller who then identified himself as a Kennewick Police Officer. The same threat was repeated and the local resident hung up on the caller.

This is a common scam where the scammers "spoof" a phone number so it appears a call is coming from another location or phone number. In fact, the same incidents were reported here in June and July this year. Neither the Kennewick Police nor the IRS will call you soliciting funds for any reason much less for a tax debt.

The best course of action with these types of calls is to hang up. You should also periodically check your credit history and if the caller knows your Social Security, contact Social Security about obtaining a new number.

If someone has information that they would like to provide call (509) 628-0333 or to remain anonymous, call Tri Cities Crime Stoppers line at 586-TIPS (8477), 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.tricitiescimestoppers.org.