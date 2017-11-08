Kennewick School District seeks community input on names for two new elementary schools

KENNEWICK, WA – The Kennewick School District invites community members to submit suggested names, mascots and colors for two new elementary schools opening in August 2018.



Community members may submit their suggestions for Elementary #16 and Dual Language Elementary #17 using an online survey: www.ksd.org. The survey closes on November 17th. Suggestions will be provided to each school’s naming committee before they present their recommended options to the Kennewick School Board on December 13th.



District policy sets the following guidelines for what may inspire the name for a school or other district building:

Individuals of local or national prominence in the fields of education, arts and sciences, politics, military achievements and statesmanship, or other notable accomplishments.

Past U.S. Presidents or Washington national senators or representatives.

Geographical characteristics of the area where the building is located.

Other important events or achievements.

Elementary #16 is currently under construction in the Clearwater Creek development. Dual Language Elementary #17 is being built at the site of the old Desert Hills Middle School.