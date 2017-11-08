Sunnyside Police looking for suspect in bank robbery

SUNNYSIDE, WA - Just before 4:00 p.m. on November 7th, a male suspect entered the Yakima Federal Savings in Sunnyside and presented a note demanding money to one of the tellers. No weapon was displayed and the teller turned over an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect was described as a white male or light-skinned Hispanic male in his early to mid 30's, 5'3" to 5'5" in height, with a slender build and weighing around 130 lbs. He was wearing a dark colored zip-up hoodie and ball cap with a flat bill, dark jeans, and a white dust mask.

The suspect fled the scene on foot, but surveillance footage from the bank and neighboring businesses revealed that the suspect left the area in a dark colored sedan.

Detectives are continuing to work the case and anyone with information is asked to contact the Sunnyside Police Department at 509-836-6200.

This year, Sunnyside Police Department has been very successful in solving several complex investigations with the assistance of the community. They hope to continue these partnerships to make our community a safer place.