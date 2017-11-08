Bethel’s Christmas Crafter’s Market

December 2

9am – 3pm

Tickets are $3.00 / 13 and under are free

At Bethel Church, 600 Shockley Road, Richland WA 99353

Shop with a purpose for hand-crafted gifts and décor from over 60 participating vendors. Tickets are $3.00 and can be purchased at the door.

All church proceeds will support the Mid-Columbia Meals On Wheels, a program with the mission of supporting independent living for seniors who need help accessing adequate nutrition on a regular basis. They provide daily meal assistance by delivering warm lunch-time balanced meals to seniors who are home-bound, as well as serve those who are able to come to one of their eight dining centers located throughout Benton and Franklin counties.

Contact: Jill Cullen, 509.430.4426