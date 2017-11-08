Richland celebrates grand opening of Logan Road

RICHLAND, WA - The City of Richland will host a ribbon cutting commemorating the grand opening of Logan Road, located in the well situated Horn Rapids Industrial Park in Richland, WA.

This project was made possible with Local Revitalization Financing, an important program that recognizes the need for local public improvements and revitalization areas. This significant piece of infrastructure will provide much needed connectivity to prime industrial properties in North Richland. Collaboration with local business owners, elected officials, and partner organizations has been imperative to the success of this project.

"The completion of Logan Road represents success and growth in Richland's Horn Rapids area. This roadway will not only complete a vital travel corridor for our industrial sector, but also provide new opportunity for business and job growth," states Zach Ratkai, Economic Development Manager with Richland.

The public is invited to attend the ceremony:

Monday, November 13, 2017

2:00 pm

Intersection of Logan Road and Polar Way