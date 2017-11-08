New veterans and first responders memorial plaza dedication this Friday

RICHLAND, WA - The area's first veterans and first responders memorial plaza is done and ready for its dedication this Friday for Veterans Day weekend.

What makes it special and unique is that first responders like firefighters and members of law enforcement are included along with members of the military.

When we spoke with the people involved in creating the plaza, they say those first responder groups haven't necessarily been properly recognized for their dangerous work, citing the recent Las Vegas and south Texas mass shootings as examples of putting themselves in harm's way.

"Police and fire are really at the front lines of protecting our communities and oftentimes they don't receive the recognition they deserve," said Stephen Mulder, Director of Advance Planning at Sunset Gardens, "and so this is an opportunity for us as an organization and as a cemetery to really create a location that is befitting for the service and sacrifice that all first responders are committed to."

Fallen Marine Dietrich Schmieman will be the first resident of the memorial plaza.

At 10 a.m. on Friday they will have the dedication for the plaza, with active duty military and local officials on hand to officially open up the plaza.