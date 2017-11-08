Longmire ranch in Touchet provides therapy through their horses

TOUCHET, WA - A traumatic experience can stay with you for a lifetime. That's why one couple in Touchet has transformed their ranch into a therapeutic haven, bringing people and horses together.

When people think of horses, the word "therapy" generally doesn't come to mind. But these majestic creatures are helping those who come to Longmire Ranch jump hurdles in their lives.

"There's something that just happens inside when you connect with a horse," said Tracy Longmire, executive director at Longmire Ranch.

But it's more than just horseback riding at Longmire Ranch.

"Working on communication, working on confidence," Longmire said. "And those are the things people say they get when they come from here."

After experiencing trauma in her childhood, Longmire understands the long-term effects. Combined with her husband Shane's background in mental health, they decided to open their non-profit ranch to people who are looking for a more hands-on approach to therapy.

"You can't lie to a horse," said Longmire. "They can read you. So you can act all confident, but if you're not really then the horse actually knows it."

People come for a whole slew of reasons.

"ADHD, anxiety, PTSD, depression. They get to pick the horse, so they're making choices. They help me take care of them so grooming them."

Longmire helps her patients build confidence and find their voice.

"Because if I can move a 1,000 pound horse, I can deal with whatever else is going on," she explained.

But before dealing with the outside world, Longmire teaches the most important lesson of all - be present, without looking too far into the sunset.

"When somebody is here, we try to let it all be here."

For more information on the program, click here: https://resiliencetrumpsaces.org/