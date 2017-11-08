Tri-Cities Growth: What the future holds for our community

TRI-CITIES, WA - If you lived in the Tri-Cities 20 years ago, then you know most of the things you see around town now, didn't exist then. Our community has been growing at a rapid pace, so we wanted to find out how the future is shaping up.

It's safe to say the Tri-Cities won't be the next Seattle or Portland in the near future, but that doesn't mean we're not growing. In fact, the Tri-Cities is one of the most rapidly growing metropolitan areas in the entire country. Right now, there are about 283,000 people in Benton and Franklin Counties. That's up 47 percent since 2000.

We spoke with Carl Adrian, the president and CEO of TRIDEC, and he says the future is looking similar to the present; a steady pace of growth in our community. He also says there are a number of factors contributing to this growth.

"This community I think wants to see itself grow, wants to see new things coming into the community, wants to see new job opportunities...those kinds of things," said Adrian.

Speaking of job opportunities, the Tri-Cities is one of the best places to find work with recent additions like Lamb Weston and AutoZone. It's also safe, affordable and we can't forget about the notoriously good weather.

Adrian says the Tri-Cities is aiming to be the size of Spokane in 15 to 20 years.