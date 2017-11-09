Two-vehicle crash with injuries near Stanfield

PENDLETON, OR - On November 9th, 2017, at approximately 7:50 a.m., Umatilla County Communications Center received a report of a crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of South Edwards Road and Feedville Road near Stanfield. Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Umatilla Fire District 1 responded.

The crashed involved a 19-year-old female, only occupant of a red 2001 red Oldsmobile Alero, traveling South on S. Edwards Rd and a 16-year-old male, only occupant of a silver 1993 Chevrolet pickup, traveling west on Feedville Rd.

Lifeflight was originally called, but was unable to respond due to weather conditions. Both drivers were transported to Good Shepard Hospital with injuries. The female was extricated from her vehicle on scene. No citations were issued, investigation is ongoing.