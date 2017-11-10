Crews get house fire under control within a half hour

KENNEWICK, WA - Firefighters say an electrical problem likely started an early morning house fire in Kennewick.

Neighbors reported seeing smoke and flames around 1:30 Friday morning on the 1200 Block of North Yost Street. Crews responded and got the flames under control within a half hour.

Firefighters tell NBC Right Now the multi-story home was under construction and spread through the floors and damaged the inside of the home. Luckily no one got hurt.