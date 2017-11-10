OSP seeking witnesses of early morning accident

MORROW COUNTY, OR - Oregon State Police are looking for anyone who may have seen an accident on Interstate 84 near milepost 159 in Morrow County. It happened around 3:00 a.m. on Thursday Nov. 9th.

Police responded to a minor car accident near the off ramp between a gold Ford Ranger and a white commercial vehicle. After that accident, the driver of the Ford Ranger got out and ran away towards the Tower Road Overpass.

Troopers checked the area and found the 28-year-old Portland man dead on the shoulder of I-84 about 130 feet east of the overpass.

Investigators think the man climbed the fence on Tower Road and jumped. They think a dark metallic gray vehicle didn't stop and hit the man.

Anyone with information should call Oregon State Police at (541) 276-2121.