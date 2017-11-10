Six transported to hospital after crash that closes I-84

MORROW COUNTY, OR - Medics had to take six people to the hospital after an accident that shut down Interstate 84 for a few hours Thursday afternoon. It happened in the eastbound lanes near milepost 156 around noon.

Investigators say traffic slowed down for construction work when the accident happened.

The crash involved one commercial motor vehicle, one passenger car, one pickup, and one pickup towing a trailer. Ambulances and Life Flight responded, taking them to hospitals with injuries ranging from critical to minor.

Troopers had to close the road for 3.5 hours so they could investigate.

The Morrow County Sheriff's Office, Boardman Fire, and the Oregon Department of Transportation all responded to the accident.