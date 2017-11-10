Man flees two-vehicle collision; found dead near I-84 after jumping from overpass

MORROW COUNTY, OR - On Thursday November 9th, 2017 at approximately 3:06 a.m., troopers from the Oregon State Police Pendleton Area Command were dispatched to a reported crash/suspicious circumstance call on Interstate 84 eastbound near milepost 159 in Morrow County.

Preliminary investigation revealed a minor motor vehicle collision occurred on the exit 159 westbound off ramp between a gold Ford Ranger and white commercial motor vehicle. After the collision, the driver of the Ford Ranger ran from the scene and the driver of the commercial motor vehicle called law enforcement. Arriving, troopers learned the operator of the Ford Ranger ran towards the Tower Road overpass.

During a search of the area, troopers located the driver of the Ford Ranger, a 28-year-old male from Portland, deceased on the shoulder of Interstate 84 approximately 130 feet east from the overpass. Evidence at the scene indicates the deceased male scaled the fence on the Tower Road overpass and jumped. The male was then struck by an unknown motor vehicle which did not stop. Investigating, troopers believe the deceased male may have been struck by a dark metallic gray vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this incident who has not already spoken to investigators is asked to call the Oregon State Police Dispatch at 541-276-2121 and reference Incident # SP17409491. Trooper Mitch Pace from the Pendleton Area Command is the lead investigator.

The Oregon State Police were assisted at the scene by the Morrow County Sheriff's Office, Boardman Fire, and the Oregon Department of Transportation.