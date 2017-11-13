Pasco Police searching for man who was stabbed Sunday night

PASCO, WA - Pasco Police are looking for a 28-year-old man who may have been stabbed around 11:30 Sunday night.

A woman told police she has a no contact order against Agustin Gallardo Ledezma of Pasco or Finley. He allegedly came up to her in the parking lot across the street from Garibaldi's Restaurant near 5th and Court Street with a knife.

She says got the knife away from him, stabbed him in the chest, then left his body and went home to call police.

Officers didn't find Agustin or any other victim at the scene. They did find his car and what could be bloody spit.

His cell phone is off and his work car is where it should be.

Police don't think he was seriously hurt and may have gotten a ride out of the area. Officers want to make sure he's okay and talk with him about what happened.

If you know anything call police at (509) 545-3421.