Man accused running into homes and assaulting officer

PASCO, WA - A Pasco man is facing assault and burglary charges after neighbors reported him running around without a shirt on Saturday afternoon.

Responding officers confronted 28-year-old Mario Diaz and say he refused to respond and kept running around and fighting Officer Raul Cavazos, assaulting him several times. Police used a taser, but say that didn't stop Diaz.

After several minutes of struggling, Officer Cavazos and some neighbors got him pinned him on the ground. They couldn't get Diaz handcuffed until other officers came to help.

After investigating, police say neighbors accused him of of coming inside their homes on the 8000 Block and 8100 Block of Wenatchee, 800 Block of Canyon Drive, and 5700 Block of Okanogan.