Woman stabs man in self-defense after alleged assault

KENNEWICK, WA - Two women claim a man assaulted them at the Heatherstone Apartments. It happened around 6:15 Sunday night. We're told one of the women actually stabbed the suspect in self-defense.

24-year-old Aaron Goedhart is now in custody in connection to that case. He's being held on assault, domestic violence, and malicious mischief.

Medics treated Goedhart at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.