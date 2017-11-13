Man arrested for leading WSP on chase in stolen car

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - One man is sitting in the Kittitas County Jail after leading Washington State Patrol on a high speed chase.

Troopers tell us they tried to pull over 34-year-old Brandon Ulrey for speeding on I-90 Saturday night. Ulrey didn't stop and kept going onto I-82 heading towards Yakima. Troopers eventually put out spike strips at two different mileposts, causing the tires to go flat and stopping the car so troopers could arrest him.

During the investigation, WSP found that the car had been stolen out of Ellensburg and Ulrey had a warrant for residential burglary.

Ulrey is facing charges of possession of stolen property and attempting to allude.

If his name sound familiar, that's because he was also involved in another high speed chase with Morrow County Sheriffs Deputies in October. That chase started a fire in Boffer Canyon.