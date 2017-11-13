Man arrested for leading WSP on chase in stolen car - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Man arrested for leading WSP on chase in stolen car

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Trooper Chris Thorson Courtesy: Trooper Chris Thorson

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - One man is sitting in the Kittitas County Jail after leading Washington State Patrol on a high speed chase.

Troopers tell us they tried to pull over 34-year-old Brandon Ulrey for speeding on I-90 Saturday night. Ulrey didn't stop and kept going onto I-82 heading towards Yakima. Troopers eventually put out spike strips at two different mileposts, causing the tires to go flat and stopping the car so troopers could arrest him. 

During the investigation, WSP found that the car had been stolen out of Ellensburg and Ulrey had a warrant for residential burglary. 

Ulrey is facing charges of possession of stolen property and attempting to allude. 

If his name sound familiar, that's because he was also involved in another high speed chase with Morrow County Sheriffs Deputies in October. That chase started a fire in Boffer Canyon.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>

  • Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:47 PM EDT2018-03-22 21:47:03 GMT

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

  • Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:40:53 GMT

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

  • Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:33 PM EDT2018-03-20 18:33:51 GMT

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>
    •   