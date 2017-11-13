Othello School Board to vote on $61.4 million bond

OTHELLO, WA - The Othello School Board of Directors is expected to vote on a $61.4 million bond at their meeting Monday night. If approved by the Board, voters will see the bond on their February 13, 2018 special election ballots.

If approved, the money would be used to ease overcrowding. According to the district, Othello's schools are at 118% of capacity. This means schools built for 3,702 students are holding about 4,356 students.

The proposed bond includes building a new elementary and a new middle school, expanding the existing high school, and increasing the capacity to 1,500 students. This would cost a total local tax increase of 96 cents per $1,000.

Superintendent Dr. Chris Hurst said in a press release, "I'm so appreciative of the time and effort our citizens have spent helping us imagine solutions to our facility challenges. This community clearly supports and values education -- and believes that strong schools are key to a vibrant community and healthy local economy."