Hanford advisory board asking congress for more money

RICHLAND, WA - The Hanford Advisory Board says more money is needed to clean up the Hanford Nuclear Reservation. 

The board says Congress needs to give Hanford some $4 billion per year to reach cleanup deadlines. Hanford currently receives $2.2 billion to $2.5 billion per year.

The board is composed of people from the Tri-Cities and the Northwest who have an interest in cleaning up the site. The board at a meeting last week said the current funding level is "dangerous and destructive."
  
Hanford is located near the Tri-Cities and for decades made plutonium for nuclear weapons. The site is now engaged in cleaning up the resulting radioactive wastes.

