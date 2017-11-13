Hit and run collision leaves pedestrian dead; authorities search - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Hit and run collision leaves pedestrian dead; authorities searching for suspect

YAKIMA, WA - On October 28th, 2017 at 6:56 p.m., Yakima Police Department officers responded to the area of South 6th Street and East Spruce Street regarding a car versus pedestrian hit and run collision.

The collision resulted in the death of 37-year-old pedestrian Theresa Lynn Lumley.

Based on the investigation, the suspect vehicle is a 1999-2002 Chevrolet pickup, Tahoe or Suburban. It will have damage to the front right side of the grill and headlight area.

The Yakima Police Department is asking for anyone with additional information to contact them at (509) 576-6566, call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 248-9980.

