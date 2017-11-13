7-year-old critically injures toddler in accidental shooting

HERMISTON, OR - On 11/10/2017, shortly before 5 p.m., Good Shepherd Hospital notified the Hermiston Police Department they were treating a two-year-old child for a gunshot wound to the head.

Officers responded to the hospital and learned the location of the shooting, which was then secured by additional HPD officers and deputies from the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office. Through their examination of the physical evidence and statements of family members, HPD detectives learned the child was accidentally shot by a seven-year-old sibling. The Pendleton Police Department provided a child forensic interviewer to assist with interviewing the seven-year-old.

The injured child remains in critical condition at a hospital outside the area, and his long term prognosis cannot yet be determined. Child protective services are involved with the family, and the case will be reviewed by the Umatilla County District Attorney, who will determine if criminal charges will be filed.

To protect the identity of the minors involved, no additional information will be released at this time. Additional information, if released, will be provided by the Umatilla County District Attorney’s office.

It goes without saying that this is an incredibly horrible incident for the involved family, the officers who responded, the medical professionals who treated the child, and the community as a whole. If you own firearms, we urge you to store them in a safe manner to prevent unauthorized access.

Gun locks are available for free from the Hermiston Police Department. Please call 541-567-5519 for additional information.

http://www.projectchildsafe.org/safety-is-a-habit