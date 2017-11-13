CRIME STOPPERS: Alejandra Cardona

OTHELLO, WA - The Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney's Office and Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers are looking for an Alejandra Cardona.

Cardona is 31 years old (DOB: 03-21-1986), Hispanic, 5 feet tall, weighs 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Cardona has been charged with vehicular homicide.

Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers pays a cash reward of up to one thousand dollars for information, which results in the arrest for any felony crimes reported to Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Full Disclosure of reward requirements is available at www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org