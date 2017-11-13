False alarm after gas smell in central Richland

RICHLAND, WA - A strong smell of natural gas throughout Richland left one woman feeling ill.

It happened around noon today after several businesses reported a natural gas smell from what they thought was coming from Bank of America in Richland.

Richland Fire Department quickly determined the smell was coming from a nearby asphalt company which was burning materials.

Firefighters say this usually happens in the area, but it is not considered harmful to the public.

We spoke with a man who was nearby when the smell became more pronounced.

"It smelled," said Scott Soto. "It smelled like if you left a gas burner on your stove like with the light on, so that natural gas smell."

RFD confirmed the woman who felt ill was not taken to the hospital but will be okay.

As of now, they are unsure on when the smell will go away due to the burning of materials.